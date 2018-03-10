Victor Davis Hanson: Rethinking the geography of power

Where seats of power are located matters. Given the populist revolt in the United States and Europe against the so-called “global elite,” it is time to refigure the geography of governmental and transnational power.

Take the United Nations. Much of the international body's perceived negatives derive from being in the world's richest and most visible city, New York. But what if U.N. elites did not have easy access to instant television exposure, tony Manhattan digs and who's-who networking?

Most of the world is non-Western. Many Western elites are apologetic over past sins of imperialism and colonialism.

So why not move the United Nations to Haiti, Libya or Uganda? The transfer would do wonders for any underdeveloped country, financially, culturally or psychologically. U.N. officials without easy access to Westernized media and the high life might instead have more time to concentrate on global problems such as hunger, disease and violence.

Given the controversy over President Trump's supposed disparagements of such countries as “(expletive)holes,” having an underdeveloped nation host the United Nations could refute such stereotyping and prove that such places are unduly underappreciated and surprisingly wonderful locations from which to conduct international governance.

Washington, D.C., is often considered out of touch, both politically and geographically, with the rest of America. Given Washington's huge number of federal workers, why not disperse at least some of its agencies westward to ensure demographic diversity?

Transferring the Department of Agriculture to, say, Topeka or Fresno would allow bureaucrats far more intimacy with the farmers they regulate. Putting the Department of the Interior in Salt Lake City would make practical sense, given that the federal government owns about half the land of 11 coterminous Western states, including Utah.

Either Houston or Bismarck would be a seemingly ideal spot for the Department of Energy. Texas and North Dakota will be at the cutting edge of new gas and oil development for generations.

Youngstown and Flint seem like perfect locales for the Department of Labor and the Department of Commerce, respectively. These Rust Belt cities played historic roles in America's industrialization and are in dire need of outside investment and attention.

Such moves would reduce Washington's congestion and soaring cost of living. Moving the centers of federal power would defuse the populist rebellion by bringing the administrative state closer to those it administers. Breaking up Washington's monopoly on power would also diminish the leapfrogging careerism of its professional bureaucrats and politicians. Often, they spend their lives criss-crossing capital boulevards between jobs at bureaucracies and lobbying firms. Government needs fresh faces and diversity.

The Western elite faces renewed political charges of hypocrisy and illegitimacy. Administrators often wax eloquently in the abstract. But rarely do they live, in the concrete sense, with those they purport to care about.

Transferring seats of power to sites among the hoi polloi is not just practically smart but morally long overdue.

Victor Davis Hanson is a classicist and historian at the Hoover Institution, Stanford University.