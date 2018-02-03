Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Quotables: New Ken-Arnold's recurring privacy concerns

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Erica Dietz | For the Tribune-Review
Another student, this time a 12-year-old girl at Roy A. Hunt Elementary School, was sent home last week by the New Kensington-Arnold School District for bringing to school a weapon, which district officials would not disclose because of privacy policies. A week earlier, district Superintendent John Pallone reported an “incident” at Martin Elementary School, which he declined to detail — again because of privacy concerns. Yet police revealed that incident involved a 6-year-old student who brought a folding knife to school. Another “unexpected event” that went unexplained occurred Dec. 14 at Martin Elementary. Of course, parents should be aware of what their children bring to schools. But by simply clamming up, citing privacy concerns — when police in one incident revealed what was brought to school — school officials add speculation and rumor to what's become a recurring problem.

“An inappropriate item was found and appropriate action was taken. ... No one was hurt, and no one was in a hazardous situation.”

Superintendent John Pallone

New Kensington-Arnold School District superintendent, referring to the incident at Roy A. Hunt Elementary School

“She was suspended and taken home by her mother.”

Eric Doutt

Arnold police chief, referring to the incident at Roy A. Hunt Elementary School

“It's pretty ridiculous. I think we should know what's going on with the school and what's being brought into the school.”

Kay Boberg

Parent of a 5-year-old boy who attends Martin Elementary School

