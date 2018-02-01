Katie Pavlich: Democrats 'go low' during State of the Union

This week, for the first time in more than a decade, Republicans watched President Trump give the State of the Union address from a position of complete majority and power.

Still on the high of tax reform, Republicans in the House chamber Tuesday night beamed with excitement. They visited with colleagues and staked out the aisle in hopes of getting a handshake or shout out as Trump entered the room. The Democrats who chose to attend rather than boycott the speech were less than thrilled about the occasion.

On the 2016 Democratic National Convention stage, former first lady Michelle Obama famously said, “When they go low, we go high.” During Trump's remarks this week, Democrats did not heed that advice.

While the parties' policy priorities often differ, there used to be a number of issues everyone could agree on: fighting crime, lowering unemployment, taking care of veterans, standing for the national anthem, promoting patriotism. Sadly, this is no longer the case. Democrats cheered for none of it during Trump's remarks.

When Trump talked about African-American unemployment being at its lowest percentage in history, the Congressional Black Caucus sat on their hands and refused to applaud. When he touted reforms at the Department of Veterans Affairs, cheers came only from Republicans.

When he said, “As America regains its strength, opportunity must be extended to all citizens. That is why this year we will embark on reforming our prisons to help former inmates who have served their time get a second chance,” he got silence and stern faces from Democrats.

Democrats began to boo when Trump discussed violent crimes committed by illegal aliens in the United States. When he turned to address parents whose girls were murdered by MS-13 gang members, their boos abruptly stopped. After all, shouting down grieving parents in defense of criminal aliens isn't a sound political calculation.

Even issues historically set as priorities for the left — blue-collar workers, paid family leave, infrastructure — were met with lukewarm applause or silence.

At one point, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., was caught on video, rising to give applause. When he realized he would be standing alone among his Democrat colleagues, he quickly sat back down and looked around to see if anyone had noticed.

Near the end of Trump's remarks, “USA! USA!” chants triggered Rep. Luis Gutierrez, D-Ill., who stormed out in an anti-American protest.

Trump made a concerted effort to unify the parties on issues during his first State of the Union address. Americans took notice by overwhelmingly approving of his remarks.

Democrats are blinded by their loyalty to the “resistance,” making it impossible for them to recognize that many of their goals can be met even with a Republican in the Oval Office. This is not only a missed opportunity, it does nothing to move the country forward in a productive way that benefits the people Democrats claim to represent.

Katie Pavlich is news editor of TownHall.com. Her exclusive column appears on the first and third Fridays of the month.