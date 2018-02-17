Ohio publisher: America's charitable instincts know no political divide

HILLSBORO, Ohio

The disparate reactions by members of Congress to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address revealed Republicans and Democrats deeply divided, with most in the GOP cheering wildly and most Democrats sitting on their hands. Naturally, the roles were reversed when President Barack Obama was in office.

So much is said about our divided nation that we are in danger of believing it. Fortunately, most Americans do not define their lives by their political affiliations — not even here in Trump country.

When Hurricane Harvey hit Houston last year, Christmas, for a lot of students, was shaping up to be nothing more than another Monday in December. So in November, Mindy Lawson, a teacher at Hillsboro High School — more than a thousand miles from Houston — contacted the Houston Independent School District to ask who needed help the most. She was pointed to Evan E. Worthing High School.

Worthing High is in Harris County, Texas, where Hillary Clinton received about 54 percent of the vote overall in 2016. But Clinton got about 95 percent of the vote in the precincts that Worthing draws from. The student population at Worthing is 82 percent black, 17 percent Hispanic and about 0.5 percent white.

Hillsboro High is in Highland County, Ohio, where 76 percent of voters supported Trump. Ninety-two percent of Hillsboro students are white, 2 percent are black and 1 percent are Hispanic, along with a small number of other racial identifications.

After speaking with Worthing officials, Lawson shared an idea with Hillsboro students: Let's bring Christmas to Worthing. Students embraced the concept, and what was dubbed “Hillsboro to Houston” snowballed, with people offering “everything from services such as wrapping presents to delivery vehicles from self-owned trucking companies,” according to Lawson.

About 1,500 gifts were collected, and Hillsboro residents Jon and Laura Pickering-Polstra volunteered to make the 18-hour drive, along with their five children, to deliver the presents.

Enough gifts were transported to allow Worthing families to choose three for each student and one for each adult.

Hillsboro student Gideon Pickering-Polstra said that as he watched the gifts being distributed, “I noticed that they were getting presents they don't normally get, and I was like, ‘Whoa.' Sometimes in Hillsboro we take for granted everything we, or at least I, have in comparison to the rest of the world.”

There was no conversation between the two schools on the merits of Trump country vs. Clinton country, racial issues or political opinions. There was only one group of high school students helping another group of high school students.

Outreach efforts such as “Hillsboro to Houston” happen often across the United States. Such acts don't receive the round-the-clock media attention accorded to the battles that rage in the political world, but they're at least as important.

The pollsters tell us we're a divided nation — a mantra endlessly repeated in the political media. But in reality, when it matters most, Americans don't sit on their hands. They reach out and help, without caring how someone else voted in the last election. That's what will always make America great and forever united.

Gary Abernathy, a contributing columnist for The Washington Post, is publisher and editor of the (Hillsboro, Ohio) Times-Gazette.