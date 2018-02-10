Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

Keystone viewpoint: Plan serves gas drillers, residents

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, 5:30 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Ever since the Marcellus Shale gas industry in Pennsylvania began in earnest more than a decade ago, state government has been far behind the curve in protecting the public interest.

The government failed for years to update antiquated laws to address the technology, delivery methods and business practices of the modern industry. Industry-friendly legislators refused to impose the same tax structure on the industry that is common to every other gas-drilling state, creating a windfall for the industry and short-changing other taxpayers by billions of dollars.

Now, due mostly to industry complaints about the DEP's slow pace of approving permits for new wells, the Wolf administration has announced a plan that should get the state agency up to speed while better serving taxpayers and the environment. Gov. Tom Wolf, noting that the DEP staff has been slashed by 43 percent since 2006, said last month that he plans to hire 35 new DEP inspectors.

The Legislature should approve the proposal, which strikes a fair balance between environmental protection and drillers' needs.

— The Citizens' Voice, Wilkes-Barre

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me