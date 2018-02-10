Keystone viewpoint: Plan serves gas drillers, residents
Ever since the Marcellus Shale gas industry in Pennsylvania began in earnest more than a decade ago, state government has been far behind the curve in protecting the public interest.
The government failed for years to update antiquated laws to address the technology, delivery methods and business practices of the modern industry. Industry-friendly legislators refused to impose the same tax structure on the industry that is common to every other gas-drilling state, creating a windfall for the industry and short-changing other taxpayers by billions of dollars.
Now, due mostly to industry complaints about the DEP's slow pace of approving permits for new wells, the Wolf administration has announced a plan that should get the state agency up to speed while better serving taxpayers and the environment. Gov. Tom Wolf, noting that the DEP staff has been slashed by 43 percent since 2006, said last month that he plans to hire 35 new DEP inspectors.
The Legislature should approve the proposal, which strikes a fair balance between environmental protection and drillers' needs.
— The Citizens' Voice, Wilkes-Barre