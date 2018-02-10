Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

Keystone viewpoint: Heed victims' voices

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, 8:21 p.m.

Updated 13 hours ago

Crime victims have rights and their voices should be heard. Few would disagree. Yet what appear to be fundamental concepts of justice are not yet guaranteed in Pennsylvania, one of just 15 states in which the state Constitution does not spell out the rights of victims.

It is an omission that creates an imbalance in which the rights of defendants can carry more weight than the rights of victims, said state Sen. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Allegheny County. He's the author of a state Senate bill that would start the process of creating a constitutional right for victims to be heard in court.

The right to speak in court is just one of the rights that lawmakers hope to ensure victims are provided, according to lawmakers, prosecutors and advocates who gathered at the state Capitol to rally in favor of the proposed amendment.

For those who are victims of any crime, especially those who lose a loved one to murder or those whose lives are devastated by violent crime, rape or sexual assault, the day to reinforce victims' rights cannot come soon enough.

—The Daily Item, Sunbury

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me