Featured Commentary

Quotables: The redistricting decision, Round II

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, 9:10 p.m.
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito (AP Photo | Cliff Owen)
Pennsylvania's GOP got a Supreme rejection it its attempt to block a state Supreme Court ruling, which requires the state's Legislature to immediately redraw the Keystone State's congressional map. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito nixed the Republicans' request without explanation, probably because this matter involves the state's highest court ruling on the state's Constitution (although the U.S. Supreme Court is considering two cases that test whether partisan gerrymandering is unconstitutional). So now Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf and the Legislature have until Feb. 15 to draw new district lines. Otherwise the Democrat-majority state Supreme Court will draw the lines itself.

“The U.S. Supreme Court correctly recognized that there is no reason to delay implementing the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's order. Now, all parties must focus on getting a fair map in place.”

Tom Wolf

Pennsylvania's governor

“I think a fair map in Pennsylvania can give Democrats an opportunity to win up to five seats in Pennsylvania.”

Tom Perez

Democratic National Committee chairman

“Obviously the Legislature is a political body. We have Republicans and we have Democrats. It's a political body by definition. So they've put that in the hands of a political body to make decisions. If you look at maps in Illinois, you look at maps in Maryland, I think you'll see maps that have interesting lines as well that favor (Democrats). Because they were in control.”

Jake Corman

State senate majority leader

