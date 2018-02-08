Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Quotables: Fleury scores admiration from Penguins' fans

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, 4:33 p.m.
Vegas Golden Knights goalie and former PIttsburgh Penguin Marc-Andre Fleury poses for a photo with fans before an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Arizona Coyotes last year in Las Vegas. (AP Photo | John Locher)
Even when some standout players switch teams, their local fans still adore them. That's the case with former Penguin Marc-Andre Fleury, a 14-year veteran with the Pittsburgh team who's now eight months into his position with the Vegas Golden Knights. Although longevity certainly establishes a bond with fans, so too does personality — as clearly is the case with Mr. Fleury. While playing for a different team, he still gets a hometown salute.

“Every time I was with him and somebody saw him, he was stuck there for a half-hour, 45 minutes, taking pictures, signing stuff, chatting with the fans. He was obviously well loved.”

Tom Kuhnhackl

Pittsburgh Penguin

“How many people this year have said, ‘Aw, man, how much do you guys miss Marc?' He's not here and people are still talking about him with glowing admiration. I think that's a great measure of the kind of energy and the character that he brought not only to this team but this city.”

Ian Cole

Pittsburgh Penguin

“I've had such great support over the years, through the good, through the bad. People have always been very supportive of me, always cheer me on and stuff.”

Marc-Andre Fleury

Former Penguin who now plays with the Vegas Golden Knights

