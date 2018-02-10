Trib's social media streams

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Tribune-Review | Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, 8:25 p.m.
A viral video posted on Facebook shows what appears to be the attack of Jade Martin.
A crew from Laurel Mountain Tree Removal works to remove the trees from around the Ligonier Diamond as preparations for a renovation get underway.
A crew from Laurel Mountain Tree Removal works to remove the trees from around the Ligonier Diamond as preparations for a renovation get underway.

PinkEight@Purple-RainUno

Only in America can you be drunk, cause a ruckus, and then sue for damages. How about taking some responsibility for your own careless actions??

gstuller@StullerGretchen

Knew this was coming.

— Responses to “Woman in viral video of Pizza Milano attack sues manager, company”

•••

ro-co@roco4033

Didn't most nonprofits run 8 ads???

— Response to “UPMC runs 8 TV spots during Super Bowl”

•••

Tressa@TreEdie35

This is so interesting because the obvious corruptive rot from the top has filtered down through the ranks to no great fanfare — only Carson gets the focus trained on him. Hmm, I wonder why?

Deb Woods@DebWood26443784

What happened to your oath Carson “Do No Harm.” Polititians should be held to this as well!

Chris@chrissiania

Oh for crying out loud! Never stops...

— Responses to “HUD lawyers warned Ben Carson risked ethics rules violation by enlisting son”

Raymond Charles

Illegals commit crimes just like Americans commit crimes...

— Response to “Trump: ‘Disgraceful that Colts player was killed by man in U.S. illegally”

•••

Nicole Ballerstadt

Seriously, this is a brilliant idea!

Liem Eagan

They should get together for cookie's sake.

— Responses to “Girl Scouts looking into cookie seller outside pot shop”

•••

Brad Sinjail

Avoiding the shut down is simple. Stop coddling illegals. It's even more of a slap in the face to those who came through the system to proudly become Americans

Audrey Greenwood

Is Trump donating the extra money?

— Responses to “House Republicans eye defense spending boost, complicating plan to avoid second shutdown”

alohascooterlife

Crying shame to remove those trees that have grown for decades! The Diamond is fine the way it is.

