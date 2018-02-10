Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Quotables: Russians' apathy toward Putin

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, 7:51 p.m.
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin, to no one's surprise, is on course to win re-election on March 18. But winning a public mandate? That's a different matter for Mr. Putin as alleged efforts to silence his critics have failed. Along with a voter boycott urged by one of Putin's more prominent critics, apathy toward him reportedly is running high among Russians — even though the former KGB agent commands the state media and the Kremlin controls the election committee that counts the votes. As The Washington Times reports, the seeds of unrest are germinating in Russia.

“Why should I bother voting? Everything has been decided in advance. My vote won't change anything.”

Daria Orlova

University student

“If less than 50 percent of voters come out to cast ballots in the upcoming ‘Vladimir Putin election,' this will be construed as a sharp decline in legitimacy of the ‘national leader.'”

Vadim Shtepa

Journalist who wrote recently in the Jamestown Foundation's Eurasia Daily Monitor

“What they are offering us can't be called elections. Only Putin and the candidates he has personally selected — those who don't represent even the smallest threat to him — are taking part. To go to the polling station now is to vote for lies and corruption.”

Alexei Navalny

Kremlin critic who has called for a boycott of the vote

