Featured Commentary

Quotables: Divided opinions on Trump's parade proposal

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron during the Bastille Day parade on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris last July. (AP Photo | Carolyn Kaster)
Given the reactions to it, President Trump's order to the Pentagon to plan a military parade in Washington, D.C., is either a long-overdue shot in the arm for the armed services and veterans — or a garish, militaristic display that will waste money. Locally, at least, veterans saluted the idea. Elsewhere, Mr. Trump's proposal has been panned. The last such parades took place in Washington and New York in 1991 to commemorate the end of the Gulf War. Considerably more details are needed on the cost of Trump's proposal, how it will be paid and other considerations.

“It's a great idea. We've got to support the military and the veterans.”

Dwight Fuhrman

Pennsylvania commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars

“No one in the world doubts the strength of our military or the professionalism of our men and women in uniform. A parade will not alter that perception. Instead, it will likely prompt ridicule from our friends and foes alike.”

Ruben Gallego

A U.S. House representative from Arizona and a Marine veteran

“I'm all for it. I think we've grown complacent in the country. There's a growing disconnect between the population and military.”

Bob MacPherson

Retired Navy chief warrant officer from West Newton

