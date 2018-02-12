Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

Quotables: Rooney 'very comfortable' with Tomlin

Tribune-Review | Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Steelers President Art Rooney II
Chaz Palla
Steelers President Art Rooney II

Updated 13 hours ago

Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin took considerable heat from some fans after the team's disappointing 45-42 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC playoffs. And some of the franchise's limited partners have since reportedly lobbied to lose Mr. Tomlin. But as team president, Art Rooney II made it abundantly clear in an interview with Steelers reporters that Tomlin still has the ball along with his full confidence. Mr. Rooney has the final word on evaluating Tomlin, whose contract runs through the 2020 season. And, in Rooney's own words, the Steelers coach isn't going anywhere.

“We played against a good team and turned the ball over twice early that led to scores on their end that we couldn't overcome. That is part Mike's problem, but mostly it's the guys on the field who have to make sure it doesn't happen. Some of it was good plays by Jacksonville.”

Art Rooney II

Steelers president

“You look at Mike's record overall and you start to look around. It's always easy for people to say you should get rid of your coach. OK, well, who are you hiring next? There's another part to that equation that people don't want to get into. I'm very comfortable Mike is our coach and happy that he's our coach, and I think he's one of the best coaches in the NFL.”

“I didn't get that letter yet (from several limited partners in the Steelers ownership group who supposedly wanted Tomlin fired). I don't know if it got lost in the mail or whether it's coming by Pony Express. I'm not sure what happened, but I never got that letter.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me