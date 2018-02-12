Quotables: Rooney 'very comfortable' with Tomlin

Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin took considerable heat from some fans after the team's disappointing 45-42 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC playoffs. And some of the franchise's limited partners have since reportedly lobbied to lose Mr. Tomlin. But as team president, Art Rooney II made it abundantly clear in an interview with Steelers reporters that Tomlin still has the ball along with his full confidence. Mr. Rooney has the final word on evaluating Tomlin, whose contract runs through the 2020 season. And, in Rooney's own words, the Steelers coach isn't going anywhere.

“We played against a good team and turned the ball over twice early that led to scores on their end that we couldn't overcome. That is part Mike's problem, but mostly it's the guys on the field who have to make sure it doesn't happen. Some of it was good plays by Jacksonville.”

Art Rooney II

Steelers president

“You look at Mike's record overall and you start to look around. It's always easy for people to say you should get rid of your coach. OK, well, who are you hiring next? There's another part to that equation that people don't want to get into. I'm very comfortable Mike is our coach and happy that he's our coach, and I think he's one of the best coaches in the NFL.”

“I didn't get that letter yet (from several limited partners in the Steelers ownership group who supposedly wanted Tomlin fired). I don't know if it got lost in the mail or whether it's coming by Pony Express. I'm not sure what happened, but I never got that letter.”