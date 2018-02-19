Jennifer Rubin: Forget small government — GOP supports big debt

For decades, the Republican Party has genuflected at the altar of small government. It has waged war against the Great Society, even the New Deal. The arguments ranged from constitutional to economic.

It was always a bit of a canard. There is no public appetite for a government of pre-New Deal dimensions, nor to ravage the safety net. A country of more than 300 million people with a globalized economy and multifaceted international threats needs a government of substantially different size and reach than what it required in 1920 or 1960.

The “balanced-budget amendment” crowd loved the idea of operating deficit-free but never had the nerve to raise taxes or cut government sufficiently to achieve its desired outcome. It was a convenient talking point, something to get an easy applause line from the base.

Ironically, it took a GOP-led Congress and a Republican president to put a stake in the small-government mythology. As soon as the $1.5 trillion tax cut was passed, the arguments for fiscal restraint went out the window. Once the fiscal hawks threw in the towel, arguments that we “could not afford” domestic programs no longer passed the laugh test. Meanwhile, a large contingent of military hawks said quite plainly that defense was the government's highest priority, and if cuts elsewhere or even (gasp!) forgoing tax cuts were required, so be it.

That brings us to the most recent budget votes. When the military hawks, Democrats and middle-of-the-road conservatives teamed up, with lopsided votes in the Senate (71-28) and House (240-186, with only 67 GOP “no” votes), the obliteration of small-government dogma was complete.

With no public appetite for small government, the domination of the donor and business class, and the passage of tax-and-spending measures that unleash a torrent of red ink, the GOP is now firmly committed to very big government. The Democrats are, too, so the debate then boils down to how we're going to spend the money. That's actually a positive political development, for it enables deal-making leaders and defangs the extreme-right wing, which can no longer hold the country and Congress hostage.

Democrats, who have been the party of robust, active government, are surely the winners here. Having tossed aside fiscal virtue, the GOP is now left only to haggle over the price and the distribution of taxpayers' money. Democrats are more than happy to gain national-security credentials by offering up more for defense spending. So everyone is happy, right?

Ah, but the cost. How much debt can we sustain, and how much can we foist off on our children? At some point, the Republicans' fiscal sloth comes back to haunt them: They have to pay for what they've spent.

Bizarre as it may seem, a fiscally irresponsible tax cut begat a huge spending bill, which eventually will require tax hikes. Democrats calling for taxes to pay for the spending Republicans demand now can rightly claim to be more fiscally serious than Republicans. Combined with the gargantuan gap between rich and poor and the wealth accumulation by the rich, the politically popular solution that Democrats might offer is their own balanced budget with increased taxes on the rich. That is where we may be heading. At least it has the virtue of intellectual honesty: If we want big government, we have to pay for it.

Jennifer Rubin is a Washington Post columnist.