Vince Mercuri: The hidden costs of gambling

I can recall listening, on PCN in 2004, to members of the Pennsylvania Legislature debate the pros and cons of legalized gambling. The discussion centered on two main points: the vast amount of revenue that would be generated and the negative social impact.

A prominent representative posed this question to fellow representatives and Gov. Ed Rendell, who was a huge proponent of gaming legislation:

“When did gambling become the centerpiece of Pennsylvania's economic-development plans?”

Unfortunately, the answer to the question was passage of the 2004 Pennsylvania Race Horse Development and Gaming Act, which established the blueprint for the gaming industry in Pennsylvania.

The expansion of this philosophy is evident, as Pennsylvania's casino industry is now second only to Nevada's.

The state's casino industry continues to gain acceptance, with legislation signed Oct. 30 that allows for 10 new satellite casinos and gambling at truck stops, airports and online.

No one can dispute the revenue-generating potential. Pennsylvania casinos posted tax revenue of $1.4 billion from slot machines and table games for 2015-16.

Tracking the revenue impact is easy; documenting the social, family and community effects of legalized gambling is not.

Millions of people struggle with gambling addiction. This pathologic problem presents many of the same destructive patterns as other addictions, such as alcohol, drugs and pornography. These disorders are progressive and the negative consequences can take many years to surface.

The general belief is that gambling and gambling addiction can cause marital discord, family stress and increased risk of bankruptcy. The Department of Justice and the National Institute of Justice have found significant links to increased crime, drug use and arrests of gamblers.

SMR Research Corp. calls gambling the single fastest-growing driver of bankruptcy. A 2000 study found that the 244 U.S. counties with casinos had bankruptcy filing rates 13.5 percent higher than the 2,865 counties that didn't have casinos.

A June 2013 report by the Responsible Gambling Council of Ontario concluded that:

• As the level of problem gambling risk increases, physical and mental health significantly decreases.

• People with gambling problems are six times more likely to be divorced than nonproblem gamblers.

•Rates of arrest for problem gamblers range from 32 percent to 36 percent, compared to 11 percent for low-risk gamblers and 5 percent for nongamblers. These crimes are mostly nonviolent and include fraud, credit-card theft, embezzlement, employee theft, insurance fraud, etc.

• Reduced work productivity and job loss results. Among gamblers surveyed, 36 percent reported losing their jobs, 61 percent reported missing work due to gambling and 90 percent reported gambling with paychecks or family savings.

The Pennsylvania Legislature continues to expand access to gambling, with its eye on the revenue potential. Let's hope that it is not so blinded by the golden calf that Pennsylvania's citizens are victimized by this shortsighted economic-development philosophy.

Vince Mercuri, executive director of the Open Door Alcohol/Drug Treatment Center and Crisis Intervention Program in Indiana, Pa., is a member of the Valley News Dispatch Editorial Board.