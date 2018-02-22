Commonwealth Foundation president/CEO: Write Pa.'s next chapter without tax-and-spend policies

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In his fourth budget address, Gov. Tom Wolf challenged lawmakers to write “a story about a brighter future we can build together.” Nice rhetoric, but the truth is, the strides Pennsylvania has made in recent years have come despite Wolf's opposition, not because of his support.

Public-pension reform is a primary example. While Wolf signed a bill last year that began to address the pension crisis, he did so after vetoing a similar measure in 2015. Likewise, Wolf vetoed liquor-store privatization, but later allowed more modest reforms. And in his first three years, Wolf demanded more in taxes from Pennsylvanians — a whopping $1,400 per family in his first budget, then $850 in his second and $315 last year.

The cost of inaction is high. Last year, Pennsylvania lost 500 people per week to other states, while our unemployment rate remains higher than the national average. Since 1991, Pennsylvania ranks 46th in both job and personal-income growth.

There is no time to waste to get our state back on track.

But for the 11th time since taking office, Wolf is seeking tax hikes — this year on the 2.7 million households using natural gas to heat their homes.

At the same time, Wolf proposed nearly $3.3 billion in additional spending across all funds. Tax and spend — sound familiar?

Here's a better way to write a new chapter in Pennsylvania's story.

For our kids to pursue careers and raise families here, we must make our state a destination for job creators. That means improving our tax climate. After federal tax reform, dozens of Pennsylvania companies offered pay raises and new investment plans.

We can replicate that success with state-level reform.

Wolf rightly called for lowering our 9.99-percent corporate tax rate, but his phase-in period is too long. This reform needs to happen quickly.

We also need to turn the page on state government's addiction to overspending. Limiting spending increases to inflation and population growth, a reform outlined in the Taxpayer Protection Act, will allow reasonable growth in government while preventing overspending. Spending smarter, not just more, will keep money in families' pockets where it belongs.

Our education system deserves its own chapter in this story. We can all agree with Wolf that policies should ensure “your ZIP code doesn't determine what kind of education you can get.” Yet far too many kids are being left behind. It's time to promote true education equality by empowering parents with options like Education Savings Accounts, which offer parents flexible spending accounts, funded and administered by the state, to pay for approved educational services. This innovative policy gives parents control over their children's education at a fraction of the cost of traditional public schooling.

Lastly, we must ensure Pennsylvanians can write their own stories — stories of income growth and of achieving independence. But our welfare programs are trapping them in poverty. Lawmakers should pass reasonable work or community-engagement requirements proven to help individuals gain job experience and become self-sufficient.

To truly write a new chapter in the commonwealth's story, we must move beyond the tax-and-spend policies of the past and turn Pennsylvania into a state of opportunity for all.

Charles Mitchell is president and CEO of the Commonwealth Foundation.