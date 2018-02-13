Quotables: Ohio's deadly police call
The danger police face daily was tragically evidenced yet again when two Westerville, Ohio, police officers, responding to a 911-hang-up call, were fatally shot. The suspect, Quentin Lamar Smith, 30, who was wounded, reportedly was known by police. There had been previous calls of alleged domestic violence at his residence. Officers Eric Joering, 39, and Anthony Morelli, 54, were shot as they entered the apartment, authorities said. They were among seven law-enforcement officers nationwide who died in the line of duty within a seven-day period, including six who were shot to death and one who died in a car crash. That's a grim reminder that there's no such thing as a routine police call.
“The officers gave their lives in defense of others. ... These were two of the best we have. This was their calling.”
Joe Morbitzer
Westerville police chief
“I've never known anything like this to happen. It just kind of surprises me (that) in Westerville this happened.”
Chad Temple
A neighbor who lives behind the town home where the shootings occurred
“The finest among us are those who risk it all everyday for our safety, and Officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering were those people. Their deaths are a terrible tragedy,”
John Kasich
Ohio governor