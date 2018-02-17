Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

Antony Davies & James R. Harrigan: Colleges' new option — less is more

Antony Davies & James R. Harrigan | Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, 7:11 p.m.
A sign describing tuition payment hangs in the Student Services Center window in Founder's Hall at Westmoreland County Community College on Wednesday, March 23, 2016, in Youngwood.
Barry Reeger | Tribune-Review
A sign describing tuition payment hangs in the Student Services Center window in Founder's Hall at Westmoreland County Community College on Wednesday, March 23, 2016, in Youngwood.

Updated 4 hours ago

A growing number of universities offer “MicroMasters” credentials, designed for holders of bachelor's degrees, that look a lot like streamlined versions of undergraduate majors. Courses can be completed in a few weeks, the certificate in a matter of months. While the market for these certificates is at the graduate level now, they could become an interesting part of higher education's future generally.

At roughly $250,000, a college education's average cost is more than 20 times what it was 50 years ago. Part of what has driven the cost is a growing disconnect between what students want and what colleges deliver. Colleges attract students with promises of future jobs, but when they arrive, students take any number of courses that seem to exist only as a faculty jobs program. Students who want jobs, as opposed to educations, must complete 120 credit programs to get the 24 credits they actually need. For them, 70 percent of curricular requirements are superfluous. Curricula serve colleges more than they serve the students who undertake them. Given the costs, this has to change.

The higher tuition rises, the more valuable students are to colleges — particularly lesser-skilled ones who don't require academic scholarships. As a result, colleges are increasingly tempted to admit students they know won't succeed, and to pressure faculty to relax academic standards to retain them. Consider that over 40 percent of 18- to 24-year-olds are in college today, versus 20 percent 50 years ago, despite the ballooning expense. Either colleges are relaxing standards, or today's children are geniuses compared to their parents.

The fact is that colleges have become unsustainable. A college education's cost is so high that students question whether the degree is worth the price. Meanwhile, the substance of the education has eroded enough that employers question whether the degree means anything in the first place.

A better option for all might be for colleges to continue offering baccalaureate degrees to students who want educations, but to offer something like a MicroMasters certificate — call it a micro-baccalaureate certificate — to students who primarily want job preparation. A micro-baccalaureate would prepare students for the workplace at a fraction of a four-year degree's time and cost. This would be a winning move for colleges, too. Instead of wrapping a product students want into a much larger package that they don't, colleges could serve their biggest stakeholders, students and employers, in a cooperative way that would strengthen everyone.

A micro-baccalaureate would not replace a four-year degree, but would more closely match many students' goals and aspirations. Colleges should be more than open to changes like this, though they will upend colleges' traditional business model. Given current enrollment and cost trajectories, that business model is unsustainable. The choice many colleges will face is not whether to adapt, but whether to continue at all. This new model offers them a chance to do so.

Antony Davies is associate professor of economics at Duquesne University. James R. Harrigan is CEO of FreedomTrust. They host the weekly podcast Words & Numbers .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me