Quotables: 'Branding' Westmoreland County
Updated 4 hours ago
With its myriad parks, entertainment venues like the Palace Theater, affordable housing and good schools, Westmoreland County has a lot to offer. Trouble is, that message does not reach far beyond the county's borders. Westmoreland has a branding problem as a destination for new residents, according to local business and county officials at the annual membership luncheon last week of the Westmoreland County Economic Growth Connection. And Westmoreland's workforce is aging and declining while overall population has dropped by 30,000 since 1990. Reversing that trend means putting Westmoreland County on a “map” that the rest of the nation can see.
“We are promoting the Laurel Highlands (for tourism). We need to make sure regionwide and nationwide, we are promoting Westmoreland County.”
Chad Amond
President of the Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce
“It is part of a comprehensive effort to get people to live here.”
Ted Kopas
Westmoreland County commissioner, noting that branding the county is part of a “legitimate discussion” in conjunction with Westmoreland's ongoing comprehensive-plan development
“We're simply dying faster than we are reproducing.”
James Smith
President of the Westmoreland County Economic Growth Connection