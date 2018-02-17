Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Featured Commentary

Quotables: 'Branding' Westmoreland County

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, 7:10 p.m.
James Smith of the Westmoreland County Economic Growth Connection answers a question during a panel discussion with Chad Amond (left), president of the Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce, and Jason Rigone of the Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp. during the annual Economic Growth Connection membership luncheon at Saint Vincent College.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
James Smith of the Westmoreland County Economic Growth Connection answers a question during a panel discussion with Chad Amond (left), president of the Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce, and Jason Rigone of the Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp. during the annual Economic Growth Connection membership luncheon at Saint Vincent College.

Updated 4 hours ago

With its myriad parks, entertainment venues like the Palace Theater, affordable housing and good schools, Westmoreland County has a lot to offer. Trouble is, that message does not reach far beyond the county's borders. Westmoreland has a branding problem as a destination for new residents, according to local business and county officials at the annual membership luncheon last week of the Westmoreland County Economic Growth Connection. And Westmoreland's workforce is aging and declining while overall population has dropped by 30,000 since 1990. Reversing that trend means putting Westmoreland County on a “map” that the rest of the nation can see.

“We are promoting the Laurel Highlands (for tourism). We need to make sure regionwide and nation­wide, we are promoting Westmoreland County.”

Chad Amond

President of the Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce

“It is part of a comprehensive effort to get people to live here.”

Ted Kopas

Westmoreland County commissioner, noting that branding the county is part of a “legitimate discussion” in conjunction with Westmoreland's ongoing comprehensive-plan development

“We're simply dying faster than we are reproducing.”

James Smith

President of the Westmoreland County Economic Growth Connection

