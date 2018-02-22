Colin McNickle: 'Growth' at Pittsburgh International Airport raises questions

The Allegheny County Airport Authority has been touting Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) passenger growth. Allegheny Institute for Public Policy scholars say some perspective is in order.

PIT's number of passengers — those who got on a plane (“enplanement”) and got off (“deplanement”) — totaled nearly 9 million through 2017's end. That's nearly 8.2 percent more than for the same 2016 period, according to the authority, and the highest passenger count since 2007's 9.8 million-plus. But PIT's rising passenger count is not unique, say Frank Gamrat, a senior research associate at the Pittsburgh think tank, and Jake Haulk, its president. And that leads to questions — about demand and subsidies.

Among comparable airports, PIT's domestic enplanement number, through October 2017 vs. October 2016, ranked fourth (up 7 percent, to nearly 3.5 million), behind Cincinnati (up 16.1 percent), San Jose (up 13.8 percent) and Cleveland (up 9.2 percent). Similarly, PIT saw a 3.2-percent gain in the number of domestic flights, to 45,028, in the same period, the fifth-largest increase among 13 comparable airports. Thus, “the notion that PIT is a world beater in obtaining flights ignores the fact that other comparable airports are doing just as well and some are doing better,” the Ph.D. economists say.

Then there's PIT's “load factor,” the ratio of passenger miles flown to seat-miles available, for the period ending in October 2017: nearly 81.1, down slightly from 2016. With that number “ranking amongst the lowest of its peer group, there would appear to be a weakening incentive to add more flights,” Gamrat and Haulk say — which calls into question the practice, at PIT and elsewhere, of using public subsidies to entice airlines to begin or expand service, in attempts to prime the demand pump.

The authority has spent about $4.4 million on subsidies in the last year or so, mostly to juice passenger service but also for cargo. CEO Christina Cassotis shrugs off criticism, calling subsidies the cost of doing business. But it begs critical questions, the researchers say: “How are subsidies that, in effect, lower passenger ticket prices or lower shipper costs … good for taxpayers? It is like subsidies to sports stadiums that enrich owners and make tickets more affordable than they otherwise would be. This is very poor public policy.” And it's unclear if the uptick in service and passengers is due to subsidies or an industry-wide increase in demand spurred by a growing national economy.

“Once the subsidies are gone (if they ever are), will the subsidized flights disappear as well?” the scholars ask. Airlines are not in the business of losing money. Low or falling load factors and suspended subsidies could, and probably will, lead to service reductions.

Air-travel demand depends on population and income, Gamrat and Haulk note: “As we have been saying for years, once the Pittsburgh region's economy and population starts to grow appreciably and people have the disposable income to fly, the demand for travel at PIT will increase and the airlines will respond accordingly.”

Colin McNickle is a senior fellow and media specialist at the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy (cmcnickle@alleghenyinstitute.org).