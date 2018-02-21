Focus on protectionism, Puerto Rico recovery: Sink the Jones Act

Five months have passed since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, and more than 400,000 Puerto Ricans still lack electricity. Many have no access to food supplies and drinkable water. Yet this U.S. territory doesn't just need recovery, it desperately needs reform. One easy reform for Congress to enact is to sink the Jones Act, which would help not only Puerto Rico, but U.S. consumers and businesses.

You may have never heard of the Jones Act, section 27 of the Merchant Marine Act of 1920. It mandates that any goods shipped by water between two points in the United States must be transported on a U.S.-built, U.S.-flagged and at least 75-percent U.S.-crewed vessel.

Originally conceived to sustain the Merchant Marine fleet after World War I, the Jones Act is nothing more than a protectionist measure that concentrates benefits for a select few at the expense of many, especially non-contiguous U.S. territories such as Puerto Rico.

The Jones Act undermines U.S. economic competitiveness in several ways. According to a number of economic analyses, Jones Act vessels have dramatically higher building and operating costs than other options available to shippers. U.S.-flagged container ships and tankers spend more than four times as much as foreign vessels.

Anecdotal evidence illustrates the economic inefficiencies created by the Jones Act. NPR's “Planet Money” podcast told the story of Hawaiian cattle rancher Pono von Holt. To avoid using a pricier Jones Act vessel, von Holt would ship his cattle to Canada and from there to the U.S. for consumption. When that didn't pan out, von Holt would actually send the cattle by plane, flying them when they were young to save on weight costs.

The Jones Act inflicts serious economic harm on American consumers and businesses, particularly in Alaska, Hawaii, Guam and Puerto Rico. Economists Scott Swisher and Woan Foong Wong estimate that repealing the Jones Act would save consumers $1.91 billion that occur from additional shipping costs.

The exorbitant costs of Jones Act vessels have forced non-contiguous states and territories to look elsewhere for supplies, which means lost opportunities for American businesses. The Government Accountability Office notes that the Puerto Rican Farm Bureau said the rate difference between Jones Act carriers and foreign carriers has led Puerto Rican farmers and ranchers to more often source animal feed and crop fertilizers from foreign suppliers than from U.S. domestic suppliers, even though those commodities' prices were similar.

The Jones Act also undermines the long-term competitiveness of the U.S. shipping industry. Government support for the industry artificially props up the market, reducing the incentive for American companies to become cost-competitive and encouraging dependence on preferential treatment by the government.

Furthermore, when the government uses its power to protect American shipbuilders, they use more of their resources to lobby for continued protection. The result is a tight web of politicians and special interests making decisions that benefit very few while dispersing the costs among the rest of us.

Jones Act repeal is not only necessary to help Puerto Rico's recovery, but to end a broken policy that uses other peoples' money to favor the politically connected.

Nicolas Loris specializes in energy, environmental and regulatory policy analysis for The Heritage Foundation.