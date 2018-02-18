Quotables: Medical marijuana bows in Pa.

It has consumed lengthy debate in Harrisburg and has taken nearly two years since Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed the enabling legislation. But last week medical marijuana officially bowed in the commonwealth with the opening of the first six dispensaries approved by the state Department of Health, including sites in Squirrel Hill and Butler. For caregivers and patients who qualify with 17 medical conditions, such as epilepsy, medical marijuana presents a viable alternative to other drugs and their no-so-insignificant side-effects. Here's to advancing a better understanding of marijuana and its use.

“Pennsylvanians have been waiting years for this moment. Medical marijuana is legal, safe and now available to Pennsylvanians suffering from 17 medical conditions.”

Tom Wolf

Pennsylvania's governor

“To be able to walk into a dispensary in Pennsylvania and have it all be legal, to legally have this medicine that has changed my child's life, I don't even know what that's going to feel like.”

Diana Briggs

An Export resident and a registered caregiver for her son, 17, who had one of the first appointments at the Butler dispensary.

“It used to be 400 seizures a day, and you would just cancel therapy, because all he did all day was seized. Now, we're meeting goals with his (individualized education program) and health-wise. And the stress level in this house for my husband and I has drastically changed.”

