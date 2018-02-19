Quotables: Stemming school violence
Updated 15 hours ago
In the aftermath of recent school shootings, including one of the deadliest last week at a South Florida high school, where 17 people were killed, “see something — say something” no longer is a recommendation. It must become policy, inside and outside of schools, among school administrators, teachers, students and parents. That's what prevented a potential catastrophe at Uniontown Area High School last month after a student overheard a peer's threatening conversation and reported it. An investigation led to the confiscation of weapons from the suspect's Fayette County bedroom. Awareness along with communication are key.
Students are the “first line of defense. ... They should absolutely be encouraged” to report suspicious activity to authorities.
Gene Komondor
North Huntingdon's emergency management coordinator and a member of the Norwin School District's safe schools committee
“Just because that student is no longer in the school doesn't mean he's no longer a threat.”
Gary L. Sigrist Jr.
President & CEO of Safeguard Risk Solutions
Copycat school violence “may be an idea that (a student) may not have ... otherwise” and may have become part of society “as a viable option. We need to look at ... mass shooters as suicidal people.”
Sarah Daly
Criminology professor at Saint Vincent College in Unity.