Keystone viewpoint: Report drugs in opioid deaths
Updated 7 hours ago
With the opioid addiction crisis escalating even as the state government accelerates its response, it's remarkable that state legislators have not closed a gap in state law that precludes the collection of accurate data about the epidemic.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Pennsylvania had the nation's fourth highest rate of opioid overdose deaths in 2016, 37.9 per 100,000 residents. But responding to that crisis is complicated by state law, which does not require coroners to include the specific responsible drug on death certificates. As reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer, nearly half of the death certificates resulting from drug overdoses do not include the specific drug or drugs responsible.
As Medical Examiner Karl E. Williams of Allegheny County put it: “If we want to know how to attack the problem it's going to be driven by data. My overdoses in Allegheny County are very similar to Westmoreland County, right next to us. They are very different than Lackawanna County or Erie County.”
State lawmakers should require all coroners to report the specific drug or drugs responsible for every opioid overdose death.
— The Citizens' Voice, Wilkes-Barre