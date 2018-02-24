Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Featured Commentary

Keystone viewpoint: Voters should set government's size

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, 5:41 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Voters should have the opportunity to say if Pennsylvania should amend its state Constitution to cut 52 seats from the state House of Representatives. The complex process necessary to amend the constitution had been on a path to getting that proposal on the ballot this year — until House lawmakers jumped in the way.

The state House voted to amend the proposal to include language also cutting 12 seats in the state Senate. If the language is changed, it throws a detour into the pathway to the voters.

Supporter of the House reductions say the move is a stalling tactic by opponents of the plan. The state Senate could erase the House amendment and approve the identical bill previously passed by both chambers, keeping the constitutional amendment process on track. If that happens, it will really be a test on how House members really stand on the reductions because they would then face the final vote on sending the issue to the voters.

Let's hope the voters finally get their chance to decide the issue.

— The Daily Item, Sunbury

