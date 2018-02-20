Pat Buchanan: Russian troll farm an act of war?

According to the indictment by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Russian trolls, operating out of St. Petersburg, took American identities on social media and became players in our 2016 election. On divisive racial and religious issues, the trolls took both sides, favoring Bernie Sanders, Jill Stein and Donald Trump, and almost never Hillary Clinton.

How grave a matter is this? This Russian troll farm is “the equivalent (of) Pearl Harbor,” says Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., who would head up the House Judiciary Committee, handling any impeachment, if Democrats retake the House. Trump's reaction: “They are laughing their asses off in Moscow.”

According to The Washington Post, the troll story is old news in Russia, and no big deal. While Mueller's indictments confirm that Russians meddled in the U.S. election, what explains the shock and the fear for “our democracy”? Is the Great Republic about to fall because a bunch of trolls tweeted in our election? Is this generation ignorant of its own history?

Before and after World War II, we had Stalinists and Soviet spies at the highest levels of American culture and government. As for Russian trolling in our election, do we really have clean hands when it comes to meddling in elections and the internal politics of regimes we dislike? Did America have no active role in the “color-coded revolutions” that have changed regimes from Serbia to Ukraine to Georgia?

When Republicans discuss Iran on Capitol Hill, the phrase “regime change” is frequently heard. When the “Green Revolution” took to the streets of Tehran to protest massively the re-election of President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in 2009, Republicans denounced President Obama for not intervening more energetically to alter the outcome.

When China, Russia and Egypt expel NGOs, are their suspicions that some have been seeded with U.S. agents merely marks of paranoia?

The U.S. role in the overthrows of Premier Mossadegh in Iran in 1953, Jacobo Arbenz in Guatemala in 1954 and President Ngo Dinh Diem in Saigon in 1963 are established facts.

When the democratically elected Marxist Salvador Allende was overthrown in Chile in 1973, the Nixon White House may have had no direct role. But the White House welcomed the ascendancy of Gen. Augusto Pinochet.

What do these indictments of Russians tell us? After 18 months, the James Comey-Robert Mueller FBI investigation into the hacking of the Democratic National Committee and John Podesta emails has yet to produce evidence of collusion. Yet we do have evidence that a senior British spy and Trump hater, Christopher Steele, paid by the Clinton campaign and DNC to dig up dirt on Trump, colluded with Kremlin agents to produce a dossier of scurrilous and unsubstantiated charges, to destroy Trump's candidacy. And the FBI used this disinformation to get FISA Court warrants to surveil and wiretap the Trump campaign.

Why is this conspiracy and collusion with Russians less worthy of Mueller's attention than a troll farm in St. Petersburg?

Patrick J. Buchanan is the author of “Nixon's White House Wars: The Battles That Made and Broke a President and Divided America Forever.”