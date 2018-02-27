Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Featured Commentary

Carl Hiaasen: Good day at school now? Coming home alive

Carl Hiaasen | Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
In this Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, file photo, students released from a lockdown embrace following the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. A week after more than a dozen people were slaughtered in the Florida high school, thousands of protesters, including many angry teenagers, swarmed into Florida's state Capitol on Wednesday, Feb. 21, calling for changes to gun laws, a ban on assault-type weapons and improved care for the mentally ill. (John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File)
MIAMI

I know a high-school senior who hadn't heard the awful news from Parkland before he got home Feb, 14. He stared at the television and said, “What?”

And, moments later, shaking his head: “What the hell?”

This young man doesn't know anyone who goes to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, though it's not far away. His own father had grown up in Broward County, and so had his father's father.

All afternoon, the death count went up. The early news reports said one fatality, then seven, then “numerous,” and then — by late evening — the sickening toll was 17 dead and many wounded.

“I'm scared to go to school,” the young man said.

Yet the next morning, like millions of other students, he got up and went to school. And his heartsick parents, like millions of others, urged him to be careful, be alert, know where to hide and when to run.

Because this is how we live today in America, where any demented soul can get his hands on an AR-15.

It isn't enough to lecture our kids about wearing seat belts, or not texting while they drive. Now, we need to lecture them about what to do when bullets start flying.

They're not perfectly safe in school. Or at the movies. Or at a concert. Or at the mall. Or even inside a church.

Each new horror story arrives with a crushing familiarity, capped by the same pathetic, canned responses from do-nothing political leaders.

Gov. Rick Scott showed up in front of the microphones at Parkland to condemn the latest massacre as “pure evil.” That's basically all he has in his bag.

Scott carries an A+ rating from the NRA, which lustily endorsed his re-election campaign: “Rick has signed more pro-gun bills into law in one term than any other governor in Florida history.”

Poised beside him in Parkland was state Attorney General Pam Bondi, another NRA darling. Guess what she came to offer the families of the murdered teens: free funerals. Sorry for your loss, folks. Now that your children are dead, we'll take good care of them.

Meanwhile, expressing boilerplate sympathy on Twitter was Sen. Marco Rubio, sixth among the top 10 beneficiaries of the Washington gun lobby. Rubio's immediate reaction was the same as with all mass shootings — it was just too darn early to talk about tougher gun controls.

Remember, he once helped kill legislation that would have banned people on U.S. terror watch lists from buying firearms. That, friends, is how you earn an A+ from the NRA.

Even if GOP leaders miraculously develop guts and pass a bill making it harder to buy assault rifles, the legislation wouldn't likely get past President Donald Trump. He, too, bows to the NRA, which spent more than $30 million helping him win the White House.

Hours after the Parkland shooting, he tweeted that no child “should ever feel unsafe in an American school.” For God's sake, how can they not?

The high-school senior in our house noticed extra police cars on campus the next morning.

In every class, shaken students were talking about Parkland. A teacher broke down and wept.

But at least they all came home from school alive.

Which, in these times, we call a good day.

Carl Hiaasen is a columnist for the Miami Herald.

