Quotables: Remembering Fred Rogers

From his familiar sweater to his readily identifiable voice, Fred Rogers still endures, 50 years since his show “Mister Rogers' Neighborhood” debuted nationally on PBS and nearly 15 years since his death. First and foremost, he was a teacher who reached generations of children. And just as important, Mr. Rogers, to everyone who knew him, was genuine — not a personality or a character that he turned on and off with the cameras. Years from now, he'll be just as fondly remembered.

“His mission, as he saw it, was to talk to one child at a time”

Bill Isler

Friend and colleague who led Rogers' production company for more than three decades

“Just to go to the studio and see how the magic was made was wonderful. It's funny. Today, everybody seems to have some memory that is very personal to them. It's a real honor to hear those stories.”

Jim Rogers

Fred Rogers' son

“It's impossible to overestimate what his family did for the community. And they never wanted thanks or credit or wanted to change anyone. They just wanted to make things better. If you go to any estate sale around here and listen carefully, you will hear older people telling stories about things the family did quietly, things they never wanted any credit for. Everyone has a story.”

Kathryn Elder

Lifelong Latrobe resident