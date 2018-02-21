Quotables: What's ahead on Route 28
The two seasons for Western Pennsylvania drivers — winter and road construction — certainly apply for motorists who frequent Route 28. Just as winter's wrath fades, PennDOT will begin a $34 million improvement project from the Butler County line south to the Creighton southbound on-ramp at Exit 13. There'll be lane and ramp closures on weekdays and weekends. But as one local official opined, it's not anything motorists haven't already dealt with along Route 28. Here's hoping for a project that wraps up on schedule — or maybe even sooner than expected.
“We're quite accustomed to detours, considering we've had two major bridges in the last three years replaced. We adjust.”
Dave Montanari
Fawn supervisors chairman
“We have a pretty good traffic flow through (Harrison) township right now, and I'm sure that any additional traffic that would be coming off the expressway, if we see any bottlenecks or any problems, we would address it right away with additional police, if need be, or additional signage or directing them to a couple of different options as far as detours that they could possibly take through the township.”
Bill Heasley
Harrison commissioners president
“The positive news for motorists is (there will be) no lane restrictions during peak travel times.”
Steve Cowan
PennDOT spokesman