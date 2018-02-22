Quotables: Potholes in full 'bloom'
Updated 2 hours ago
Pothole season is in full “bloom” throughout the region as freezing-and-warming temperatures, combined with snow and rain, take their toll on local roads. The freeze-thaw cycle is especially evidenced in Pittsburgh, where road crews began the week with 2,000 potholes. Calls to the city's pothole-response center have more than doubled since the previous year. Westmoreland officials as well report that tire-swallowing road craters have grown worse through the winter months. Until road crews can catch up with openings in the asphalt, the advice to motorists is to keep a close eye on the road ahead and, only when it's safe, avoid puddles that may well be deeper than they appear.
“You look at the last two winters. They were relatively mild winters and the (311 calls) reflect that. There are a lot of streets that have not been paved in a long, long time. You have the freeze-thaw cycle, extreme. There's been a lot of temperature changes this year. That just made those potholes.”
Mike Gable
Pittsburgh public works director
“It's just an ongoing battle in the wintertime. There's a lot of them – there's no doubt about it.”
Tom Bell
Greensburg superintendent of streets
“This year is definitely one of the worst we've seen. Forward Avenue in Squirrel Hill is like a mine field.”
Corey O'Connor
Pittsburgh city councilman from Swisshelm Park