Michelle Malkin: Don't let the children lead

Where are all the grown-ups in times of crisis and grief? Don't bother searching America's prestigious law schools. Men occupying lofty perches as law professors have argued that the voting age should be lowered to 16 because some high-school survivors of the Parkland, Fla., shooting who want gun control “are proving how important it is to include young people's voices in political debate.”

That was the assertion of the University of Kentucky's Joshua Douglas on CNN.com . He praised some student leaders at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who've been on TV, shouting at President Trump, Republicans in Congress and the NRA “to demand change” — which he defines obtusely as “meaningful gun control.” Douglas also says “we should include them more directly in our democratic process” by enfranchising them now.

Harvard's Laurence Tribe similarly urged: “Wouldn't it be great if the voting age were lowered to 16? Just a pipe dream, I know, but . . . #Children'sCrusade?”

This is unadulterated silliness. I have called this rhetorical fallacy “ argumentum ad filium :” If politicians appeal to the children, it's unassailably good and true.

This is not compassion, but abdication. America is a constitutional republic, not a juvenilocracy. There are many reasons we don't elect high-school sophomores and juniors to public office or allow them to cast ballots. Pubescents, fueled by hormones, dopamine, pizza and Sonic shakes, are fickle, fragile, fierce and forgetful. They hate you, love you, need you, ignore you, know everything, know nothing — all in the span of 10 seconds. I know. I have two of them. That's what kids do. Because they're kids.

Many may be exceptionally smart, passionate and articulate beyond their years, but they do not possess any semblance of wisdom because they have not lived those years. Their knowledge of history, law and public policy is severely limited. Their moral agency and cognitive abilities are far from fully developed.

Yet Tribe relishes the opportunity to hide behind the young Parkland activists: “NRA will meet more than its match in these amazing kids,” he cheered. “(I)t'll meet its master and will be brought to heel. At long last.”

President Obama employed this same strategy to ram his federal health-care takeover through Capitol Hill. Immigration and education lobbyists use it, too. Their cynicism is unbounded. This strategy infantilizes public discourse and renders measured, mature dissent impossible. Those who question the logic, efficacy and wisdom of the latest left-wing “children's crusade” face accusations of “hating” the children. Refusing to acquiesce to their tears and protests is tantamount to letting them die.

Showing resilience and resolve in the face of horrific adversity deserves the highest praise and attention. Juvenile-victim status, however, does not warrant absolute moral authority or the unfettered powers in the political arena that ideologically stunted law professors are so eager to bestow upon them. It's fine to listen, but do not let the children lead.

Michelle Malkin is host of “Michelle Malkin Investigates” on CRTV.com.