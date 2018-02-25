Quotables: Taking aim at the Pennsylvania Game Commission
The Pennsylvania Game Commission, which has come under criticism over its management, the declining number of hunters and even the dwindling population of Pennsylvania's state bird, the ruffed grouse, will be the focus of an state audit. Auditor General Eugene DePasquale says the focus will be on a review of proper procedures for wildlife management from 2014-17, commission finances and property purchases. A review is in order, as the commission's last audit dates back almost a decade.
“We know that we have about 200,000 declined numbers of hunters, and that's for a reason of what they have concerns with, and that is the mismanagement of that wildlife.
David Maloney
Republican state representative from Berks County, referring to the state's white-tailed deer population.
“We are ... optimistic that the results will correct some misconceptions that continue to persist within segments of the Legislature and the hunting community, and will allow us to move forward to address the challenges facing wildlife in the commonwealth.”
Bryan Burhans
Game commission executive director
“This audit was prompted by a bipartisan group of House members who have questioned the activities of the Game Commission for quite some time.”
Michael Hanna
Democratic representative from Centre County