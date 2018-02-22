Colin McNickle: Post-Act 47, Pittsburgh looks to avoid repeat

Pittsburgh officially has shed its “financially distressed” status and taken significant steps to remedy past shortcomings, but must continue to act diligently to avoid faltering anew, say Allegheny Institute for Public Policy researchers.

Just over 14 years ago, in December 2003, the state granted Pittsburgh “distressed” status under Act 47. That followed layoffs, a credit rating reduced to junk status and regular, systemic operating deficits. A series of recovery initiatives, with nearly 390 action items including tax increases, was implemented. The commonwealth lifted that “distressed” designation Feb. 12. Eric Montarti, a senior policy analyst, and Jake Haulk, president of the Pittsburgh think tank, ask: “Will the city stick to the steps taken to improve financially and avoid slipping back into distressed status?”

In 2004, the General Assembly granted Pittsburgh revised taxing authority. A payroll preparation tax replaced the mercantile tax and led to phasing out the business privilege tax. The occupational privilege tax, now the local services tax, was increased from $10 to $52 annually. The city also was allowed to capture a larger share of the earned income tax (reducing Pittsburgh Public Schools' share) and increased the deed transfer tax (recently hiked for a second time) and real estate tax. The Legislature barred an oft-proposed “commuter tax,” at least as long as the city remained under state oversight.

The same state law also reduced the maximum allowable parking tax in steps, from 50 percent to 37.5 percent; the city then applied part of those proceeds to its pension plans' shortfall. To date, the funded ratio has been increased to more than 60 percent, from a perilously low ratio nearly half that.

Those and other moves led state overseers to determine the city qualified to begin to stand on its own two feet. Projections for fiscal years 2018-22 suggest operating-budget surpluses each year, $10 million alone for fiscal 2018. Moving forward, Pittsburgh plans to adhere to a number of guidelines, such as limiting debt service to 12 percent of general fund expenditures, limiting debt principal to 3.5 percent of the city's total assessed property value and refraining from initiating any pension sweeteners.

That said, both revenues and expenditures have grown faster than Pittsburgh's cumulative inflation rate of 40 percent over the “distressed” period — by 62 and 44 percent, respectively.

“Meanwhile, city employee headcount fell 15 percent from January 2004 to January 2017, but with population also declining, the employee count per 1,000 residents fell only 7 percent,” say Montarti and Haulk.

Still, they remind that a 2016 survey of how well cities are run ranked Pittsburgh 144th out of 150 for financial stability, 117th for per-capita spending.

“If Pittsburgh once stood ‘on the precipice of full-blown crisis,' as described in the first recovery plan, hopefully it won't return to that position,” they say. “That's not only a responsibility for the current elected and appointed leaders but their successors” — and perhaps for the state in a continuing role as well.

Colin McNickle is a senior fellow and media specialist at the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy (cmcnickle@alleghenyinstitute.org).