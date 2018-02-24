Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Featured Commentary

Quotables: Rep. Rothfus on guns, redistricting and budget deficits

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, 5:41 p.m.
U.S. Rep. Keith Rothfus
Luis Fabregas | Tribune-Review
U.S. Rep. Keith Rothfus

Updated 7 hours ago

In a meeting last week with Trib editorial board members, Republican U.S. Rep. Keith Rothfus answered questions about the Florida high school shooting, Pennsylvania's congressional redistricting imbroglio and federal budget deficits. Mr. Rothfus, who's up for re-election this year in the 12th Congressional District, said he supports the right of law-abiding citizens to buy assault rifles and other semiautomatic weapons; endorsed a GOP lawsuit that asks a federal court to invalidate the congressional district map imposed by Pennsylvania's Supreme Court; and noted that he voted against a budget bill, after passage of the GOP tax-reform plan, saying it's not the time to add new spending.

“Where are the gaps in law enforcement? You know, this is a case (the Florida school shooting) where so many red flags were out there. This kid should have been picked up; he was not.”

“In the event of a civil disturbance, people want to defend themselves and not wait five or 10 minutes for the police to arrive. ...The bad guys will have these weapons”

“This (congressional redistricting) should be in the Legislature, that's the way it was designed, and I think the federal courts should take a look at this. There are fundamental constitutional issues at stake here.”

