Quotables: A family business carries on

A family business is strained when its patriarch passes away unexpectedly. Yet the remaining family members more often than not dig down and manage to find the means to carry on. Witness the DeAngelis family behind the Donut Connection in Harrison. Since a heart attack claimed Paul DeAngelis, 66, in late December, his son, Nick, 32, along with Nick's mom, Sandra, have maintained the family business. And while they no longer have their “rock,” they have his spirit, Nick says. Their story is an inspiration for all small businesses that rise to the challenge to keep the lights on.

“Now that he's gone ... it's tough. You don't have your rock, the guy you go to and turn to anytime you have a question about anything.”

Nick DeAngelis

“He (Paul) was very well loved. I don't think he knew how well he was liked. I really don't. People enjoyed his conversation. He was a great talker. He made people feel welcome and he made them feel comfortable and he was witty.”

Sandra DeAngelis

“I don't like to think that's he's gone. He's still here in spirit. He's still looking over us. That's the way I look at it.”

Nick DeAngelis