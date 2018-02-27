Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Featured Commentary

Vince Mercuri: Society must address dysfunction behind gun violence

Vince Mercuri | Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
People dressed in white costumes as angels stand by a makeshift memorial outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. Thousands of students joined their parents in walking past the three-story building where the Feb. 14 shooting took place. It is now cordoned off by a chain link fence that was covered with banners from other schools showing their support. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)
Vince Mercuri
Vince Mercuri

Erosion is the process of gradual destruction and wearing away over time. Discussion of our culture's puzzle of gun violence today must consider many factors that have shredded society's fabric. Guns and limiting some types of weapons certainly need to be part of the dialogue, but the focus should reach further.

The questions are difficult. The answers seem abstract. But the evidence is clear — we are fractured, and our struggles are placing a profoundly negative and scary imprint on our way of life. What has impacted some of us so deeply that they pick up arsenals with intent to harm and cause mass destruction? Understanding such violent perpetrators' pain and emptiness is essential.

Anger, so evident today, has a predictable course but is a secondary feeling. The primary emotion is hurt or fear. Hurt is usually turned inward, resulting in a negative self-concept, anxiety, self-pity and ultimately depression. Fear is displayed externally, with blaming, defiance, hostility and aggression. The result is suicidal or homicidal behaviors if symptoms progress with no intervention.

A key point is that we need to stop asking “Who or what is to blame?” and start asking “What can we do?”

There is no single culprit; this multi-faceted puzzle of dysfunction has evolved over decades. We need to understand how we got here so we will not continue the pattern. We need to look forward with understanding of what's needed to fill the gaps in individuals' hearts, so rage, isolation and emptiness can be handled appropriately and replaced with confidence, purpose and hope.

The response to this critical issue cannot be isolated to the days and weeks after a tragic event. We each must do hour-by-hour intentional work, with key stakeholders' help. There is a place for politicians to act to provide more security, but new laws are not the sole answer. Society's foundations — parents, families, teachers, coaches, bosses, co-workers, neighbors, media, treatment providers, law enforcement, the community, churches, to name a few — must own their parts and commit to investing in one another's lives to improve quality of life.

This day-to-day grassroots outreach begins by holding ourselves accountable for others' well-being, then having supportive conversations with those we love and mentoring the next generation. We must address lack of respect for authority, entitled attitudes and the “me first” mentality while espousing a work ethic that promotes the satisfaction of delayed gratification. All this self-denial is not easy, but it is much easier than burying our youth!

I am reminded of the story of a man struggling to complete a puzzle of the world. Frustrated, he handed it to another fellow to finish, who did so with ease and, when questioned, showed the reverse side with a picture of a child. Once the child's picture was put together correctly, the whole world came together.

Foundational stones stop erosion. Together, let's build a culture with healthy foundations that can endure life's rigors and promote resilience.

Vince Mercuri, executive director of the Open Door Alcohol/Drug Treatment Center and Crisis Intervention Program in Indiana, Pa., is a member of the Valley News Dispatch Editorial Board.

