Quotables: Never too old to learn
Updated 6 hours ago
Ruth Frezza is proof positive that a person is never too old to learn. With three children, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, the Michigan mom finished what she left behind in 1936: She completed her graduation from high school. Mrs. Frezza, the oldest of six siblings, was a sophomore when she left Lake Shore High School in St. Clair Shores, Mich., to help her mother raise her younger siblings. At 98, she completed her high school requirements, with a graduation ceremony at the nursing home where she lives. One's golden years often mark the beginning of a new chapter in life — or, in this case, the completion of an old one.
“My mom was just real chatty ... and started talking about things from her past, and about how she quit school to take care of her siblings before her mom went to work, and I'd never heard that before. I mentioned to my daughter Niki, and Niki took the ball and ran with it.”
Eileen Kuha
Ruth Frezza's daughter
“I am thrilled to welcome you as the newest alumni of Lake Shore High School. You are all we could possibly hope for as a member of our student body.”
Joe DiPonio
Lake Shore Public Schools superintendent
“I'm all mixed up. I'm so happy.”
Ruth Frezza