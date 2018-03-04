Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Featured Commentary

Quotables: Retailers respond in evolving debate over gun sales

Tribune-Review | Sunday, March 4, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Dick's Sporting Goods at the Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield Township.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Dick;s Sporting Goods made headlines last week announcing that it no longer would sell assault-style rifles and would not sell any guns to customers under 21 years of age. The same day Wal-Mart announced it, too, would no longer sell guns to people under 21 and already had stopped selling rifles like the AR-15 in 2015. The announcements follow the Feb. 14 mass shooting at a South Florida high school — and evolving national opinion on gun sales. Republicans including President Trump have also called for raising the age for gun purchases along with tougher background checks that focus more on mental health.

“We said, ‘We don't want to be a part of this any longer.'”

Edward W. Stack

Dick's Sporting Goods CEO

“I'm sure the corporation is under a lot of pressure probably from investors to make a statement, and they've done that. Whether I agree with it or not, that's certainly their right and their privilege to buy and sell what they like.”

Gary Ramey

Bethel Park native who is president of Honor Defense LLC, a Georgia-based gun manufacturer

“It was very courageous and commendable to take this stand at a time when sporting goods retail is the worst sector in all of retail. Dick's could have chosen not to do this, but for the future, consumers across America are very conscientious and they will reward Dick's for taking a responsible and constructive stand.”

Burt P. Flickinger III

Managing director of the New York-based Strategic Resource Group

