Katie Pavlich: Again & again, we warned of mass shooters

Since the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Fla., politicians and anti-Second-Amendment lobbying groups have been fiercely debating new gun-control measures, including bans, in Washington, D.C. This, of course, was completely predictable, typical behavior in the immediate aftermath of a politically charged crisis.

The left argues that because the AR-15, the most popular and widely owned semi-automatic rifle in America, is the link that connects mass shootings, it must be banned. While an alarming number of people in power are willing to look anywhere but at the alleged shooter for responsibility, there is a connection between Parkland and mass shootings of recent memory: We were warned.

The man who carried out the Virginia Tech massacre, leaving 32 dead and nearly two dozen others severely wounded, wrote about his plans in middle school. He saw a psychiatrist, to whom he reiterated his desire to kill people. Eventually, he did.

Shortly before the 2009 Fort Hood shooting, an Army major preached jihad on base. According to The New York Times, students in his master's-degree program complained about his behavior and were met with inaction. U.S. intelligence knew he had been corresponding with al-Qaida's Imam Anwar al-Awlaki and didn't warn soldiers at Fort Hood of his radicalization. The result? The murder of 13 people.

Late last year, the FBI released thousands of pages of previously withheld documents showing multiple warnings leading up to the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, where a young man murdered 20 students and six teachers. The assailant carefully studied mass shootings in his room, which his mother — whom he murdered after stealing her guns and before carrying out the school shooting — claimed she never entered. At least one woman had overheard him threatening his mother and reported it, telling the FBI he “planned to kill his mother and children at Sandy Hook in Newtown, Conn.” He meant what he said.

Multiple levels of government were warned about the coming slaughter at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Students who received death threats from the alleged assailant reported them to teachers. The Broward County Sheriff's Office made more than 40 visits to his home over a decade. When the shooting was imminent, a woman caller warned the FBI that the accused perpetrator “could explode” and had expressed the desire to kill people. Adding insult to injury, the alleged shooter called police late last year to express concern over his behavior after his mother's death. Previously, he had declared on social media that he wanted to be “a professional school shooter.” The authorities did nothing to stop him. Again, he meant what he said.

The screw-ups are endless. The question becomes whether these major red flags were missed or simply ignored. As Washington desperately blames law-abiding gun owners for the evil atrocities of mad men, citizens everywhere wonder if their adherence to “see something, say something” actually means anything.

Katie Pavlich is news editor of TownHall.com. Her exclusive column appears on the first and third Fridays of the month.