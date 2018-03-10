Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Featured Commentary

Keystone viewpoint: Attack a police officer, lose your gun right

Tribune-Review | Saturday, March 10, 2018, 2:51 p.m.

Updated 26 minutes ago

Where on Earth could someone convicted of attacking a police officer legally buy a handgun and obtain a permit to carry it? Well, Pennsylvania.

Kyle Cohawitz, 28, committed suicide after randomly firing his handgun into Bigsy's bar in West Scranton. Cohawitz obtained a state police-approved concealed carry permit Oct. 17 through the Lackawanna County Sheriff's Office.

In 2011 Cohawitz was caught stealing a cellphone from a store and kicked a Dickson City police officer in the chest during the ensuing scuffle. He was charged with resisting arrest and aggravated assault, a felony that would have precluded him from legally buying a weapon or obtaining the permit. But he was convicted of simple assault, a misdemeanor that does not preclude acquisition of a concealed carry permit.

Given that initial charges in criminal cases often are reduced to lesser charges to induce pleas, the Legislature should change the permitting law. It should reflect the underlying criminal conduct rather than the grade of the final charge, so that a record of violence precludes a state sanction for gun possession.

— The Citizens' Voice, Wilkes-Barre

