Quotables: Got medical marijuana?

The rollout of the state's marijuana dispensaries ran into problems with their products this week — specifically, having enough to met demand. Reportedly only one of the state's licensed marijuana growers, Cresco Yeltrah, is shipping product to retailers; two additional growers aren't expected to have their harvest processed until late March, according to one report. Certainly the rollout of the state's dispensaries could have been better timed with the state's growers to ensure sufficient supplies. But it also goes to show the strength of demand for medical marijuana in the commonwealth.

“Nobody could have forecasted how great the patient demand for medical marijuana would be but, as the only operator to come to market so far, we're doing our best to supply the open dispensaries as quickly as we can harvest, manufacture and test our products.”

Trent Hartley

Co-founder of Cresco Yeltrah

“As an activist and as a patient I am grateful that the Cresco Yeltrah cultivation facility was able to bring products to dispensaries last month. Unfortunately, they simply are not capable of serving the 6,000 registered patients with their first harvest.”

Patrick Nightingale

Executive director of the Pennsylvania Medical Cannabis Society

“This is obviously disappointing, but we want to use some of this downtime to personally connect with and provide education for our patients, as well as the community.”

Statement from the Solevo Wellness dispensary in Squirrel Hill