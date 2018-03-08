Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

Quotables: Got medical marijuana?

Tribune-Review | Thursday, March 8, 2018, 8:55 p.m.
Medical marijuana
The Healing Center
Medical marijuana

Updated 8 hours ago

The rollout of the state's marijuana dispensaries ran into problems with their products this week — specifically, having enough to met demand. Reportedly only one of the state's licensed marijuana growers, Cresco Yeltrah, is shipping product to retailers; two additional growers aren't expected to have their harvest processed until late March, according to one report. Certainly the rollout of the state's dispensaries could have been better timed with the state's growers to ensure sufficient supplies. But it also goes to show the strength of demand for medical marijuana in the commonwealth.

“Nobody could have forecasted how great the patient demand for medical marijuana would be but, as the only operator to come to market so far, we're doing our best to supply the open dispensaries as quickly as we can harvest, manufacture and test our products.”

Trent Hartley

Co-founder of Cresco Yeltrah

“As an activist and as a patient I am grateful that the Cresco Yeltrah cultivation facility was able to bring products to dispensaries last month. Unfortunately, they simply are not capable of serving the 6,000 registered patients with their first harvest.”

Patrick Nightingale

Executive director of the Pennsylvania Medical Cannabis Society

“This is obviously disappointing, but we want to use some of this downtime to personally connect with and provide education for our patients, as well as the community.”

Statement from the Solevo Wellness dispensary in Squirrel Hill

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me