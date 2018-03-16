Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Featured Commentary

Walter Williams: What motivates gun control, hidden agenda or ignorance?

Walter Williams | Friday, March 16, 2018, 8:57 p.m.
Florida state Rep. Janet Cruz, D-Tampa, walks around a group of 20 college students and activists as they stage a die-in the House and Senate chambers while the House was taking up a school safety bill at the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla., on March 6. (AP Photo | Mark Wallheiser)
Florida state Rep. Janet Cruz, D-Tampa, walks around a group of 20 college students and activists as they stage a die-in the House and Senate chambers while the House was taking up a school safety bill at the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla., on March 6. (AP Photo | Mark Wallheiser)

Before we discuss gun violence, I'd like to run a couple of questions by you. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 30 Americans die every day in motor-vehicle crashes that involve drunken driving. What kind of restrictions should be placed on automobile ownership? Should there be federal background checks for people to obtain driver's licenses or purchase cars?

The FBI's 2015 Uniform Crime Report shows that nearly three times more people were stabbed or hacked to death than were killed with shotguns and rifles combined. Should there be federal background checks and waiting periods for knife purchasers?

Any reasonable person would argue that it is utter nonsense to deal with drunken-driving deaths and knife deaths by having federal background checks and waiting periods. One would recognize, as courts and the general public do, that cars and knives are inanimate objects and cannot act on their own.

Therefore, if we want to do something about deaths resulting from drunken driving or being stabbed or hacked to death, we must focus on individuals. It would be folly, and gross negligence toward victims, for us to focus on inanimate objects like cars and knives.

Guns are also inanimate objects and, like cars and knives, cannot act on their own. It's also plain folly to focus on guns in cases of shooting deaths.

What about the availability of guns? It turns out that for most of our history, a person could walk into hardware, department or gun stores and purchase a rifle or pistol. The 1902 Sears mail-order catalog had 35 pages of firearm advertisements. Other catalogs and magazines from the 1940s, '50s and '60s were full of gun advertisements directed to both youngsters and parents. Just a few states even had age restrictions for buying guns. Private transfers of guns to juveniles were unrestricted. Often a 12th or 14th birthday present, from a father to his son, was a shiny new .22-caliber rifle.

Today, there is far less availability of shotguns, rifles and pistols than any time in our history. That should raise the question: Despite greater accessibility to guns in previous decades, why wasn't there the kind of violence we see today?

To answer in the affirmative can be dismissed as pure lunacy. Thus, if guns haven't changed, then it must be that people have changed. Half-witted psychobabble such as stopping children from playing schoolyard games like “cops and robbers” and “cowboys and Indians” won't do much. We must own up to the fact that laws and regulations alone cannot produce a civilized society. Morality is society's first line of defense against uncivilized behavior.

We've been taught not to be judgmental, that one lifestyle or set of values is just as good as another. We no longer hold people accountable for their behavior, and we accept excuse-making.

Problems of murder, mayhem and other forms of anti-social behavior will continue until we regain our moral footing.

Walter Williams is a professor of economics at George Mason University.

