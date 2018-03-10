Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Quotables: Promoting a sense of security

Tribune-Review | Saturday, March 10, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Latrobe police Chief James Bumar advises a group of representatives from local businesses and churches how their institutions can prepare for an active shooter.
Jacob Tierney | TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe police Chief James Bumar advises a group of representatives from local businesses and churches how their institutions can prepare for an active shooter.

Perhaps more so than previous mass shootings, The South Florida school rampage that left 17 people dead got people thinking — and planning. Last week leaders from businesses, public agencies and even churches turned out to hear a security presentation by Latrobe police Chief James Bumar. With any active shooter, time is critical, Mr. Bumar emphasized. Typically only minutes elapse from the time someone starts shooting to the time police arrive, he said. That's why institutions need to have a plan in place. These public safety seminars throughout the region are helpful. Here's hoping this important issue will remain in the forefront of the public's attention.

“Things don't really happen the way you think they're going to happen.”

James Bumar

Latrobe police chief

“I need to upgrade (our first aid kit), and in particular, we need to get good wound dressings.”

The Rev. James Podlesny

St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Whitney & Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Youngstown

“The world is changing. We used to have this stuff, but it's worse.”

Paul Houch

Deacon at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Latrobe

