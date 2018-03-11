Michelle Malkin: Give VA secretary the boot

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Will the VA scandal never end?

While the Department of Veterans Affairs secretary lives high on the hog and his chief of staff resigns in disgrace while escaping punishment, legions of vets are denied the medical care they earned.

President Trump's VA secretary, David Shulkin, is an Obama holdover. His main agenda is to block any real reform, which includes expanding veterans' ability to obtain care from private doctors and hospitals.

His daughter Jennifer, a Harvard law student and Huffington Post contributor, recently tweeted to defend him against “right-winged, pro-privatization Trump appointees.”

A few weeks ago, Shulkin launched a purge of “subversive” employees that he accuses of trying to undermine him. It's the same tactic Obama VA officials used to silence whistleblowers who exposed secret waiting lists that cost patients' lives.

This comes in the wake of a scathing inspector general's report last month on Shulkin's 10-day junket to Europe last summer, when he spent three and a half days on supposed business meetings in Copenhagen and London. The rest of the time was spent on sightseeing — on your dime — for him and his wife, including tours of palaces and other historic sites in Denmark, Sweden and England.

The inspector general also discovered that Shulkin improperly accepted Wimbledon tickets from a British socialite he claimed was his wife's “friend” to evade ethics guidelines, but the socialite couldn't even remember the name of Shulkin's wife.

Shulkin's chief of staff, Vivieca Wright Simpson, admitted doctoring an email to get Shulkin's wife's airfare paid for by the public. His wife was not eligible for travel reimbursements for her whopping $4,000 plane tickets.

Simpson, a career bureaucrat who started at the VA in 1998, was allowed to retire with full benefits. No punishment. Shulkin remains unrepentant and baselessly blamed a computer “hack” for Simpson's shenanigans.

The Daily Beast recently reported that another IG report involving Shulkin's “use of his security detail to run personal errands” was imminent. Underlings were reporting that he had ordered an “armed guard” outside his office and banned employees he suspects of “disloyalty.”

The VA's culture of fear and reprisals against whistleblowers is endemic. Accountability is rare. Fiscally responsible vets seeking coverage for emergency-room bills are punished for not seeing VA doctors enough.

As Colorado GOP Rep. Mike Coffman of the House Veterans Affairs Committee wrote in a recent letter to the White House: “Mr. President, you promised the American people that you would end the culture of corruption and bureaucratic incompetence that for far too long has defined the leadership of the VA. Unfortunately, Secretary Shulkin, by his conduct, lacks the moral authority to achieve your goals of a transparent, accountable VA.”

President Trump, your VA secretary is hostile to you, to the truth and to the taxpayers.

He needs to hear those famous words from you: “You're fired.”

Michelle Malkin is host of “Michelle Malkin Investigates” on CRTV.com.