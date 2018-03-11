Quotables: AHN Cancer Institute latest entry in region's medical center building boom

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Tribune-Review | Sunday, March 11, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
A rendering of the new $80 million Cancer Institute Academic Center at Allegheny General Hospital on Pittsburgh’s North Side.
Submitted
The latest entry in the Pittsburgh region's medical center building boom comes from Highmark Health and Allegheny Health Network, which have announced plans for an $80 million AHN Cancer Institute Academic Center at Allegheny General Hospital on the city's North Side. The planned facility, at East North Street between the hospital's South Tower and the Sandusky Street parking garage, is being touted as the cornerstone of the health network's $225 commitment to building regional cancer centers. No doubt the many building plans announced to date by Allegheny Health Network and UPMC are sure to boost health care — along with construction contracts — throughout the region.

“We call this getting health care right. Our significant investment in the AHN Cancer Institute will not only greatly enhance our patients' and members' access to care, but also transform it through the extraordinary work of our caregivers and the advanced capabilities of the facilities we are developing.”

David Holmberg

President of Highmark Health

“This is transforming the city.”

Bill Peduto

Pittsburgh mayor

“Our facility will be designed to help patients and their families be comfortable, informed and empowered in the face of cancer so they can maximize their health and well-being and achieve the best possible outcomes.”

David Parda

Chairman of the AHN Cancer Institute

