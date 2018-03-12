Quotables: More jitters than justification for Trump's tariffs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

President Donald Trump's tough talk about tariffs has generated more jitters than justification from business leaders and economic pundits, who are duly concerned over the likelihood of a trade war. Stirring the pot further was Mr. Trump's move to provide temporary exemptions for Canada and Mexico. An administration adviser told Fox Business that a rollout could come in about 15 to 30 days. Observers of the economy say Team Trump should have been more cautious before pulling the pin on this trade grenade.

“We're going to be very fair, we're going to be very flexible but we're going to protect the American worker as I said I would do in my campaign.”

President Donald Trump

“We urge you to reconsider the idea of broad tariffs to avoid unintended negative consequences to the U.S. economy and its workers.”

A letter sent to Mr. Trump by 107 House Republicans

“He's already indicated a degree of flexibility, I think a very sensible, very balanced degree of flexibility. We're not trying to blow up the world.”

Wilbur Ross

Commerce secretary