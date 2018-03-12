Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

Quotables: More jitters than justification for Trump's tariffs

Tribune-Review | Monday, March 12, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
President Donald Trump signs Section 232 Proclamations on Steel and Aluminum Imports in the Oval Office of the White House.
AFP/Getty Images
President Donald Trump signs Section 232 Proclamations on Steel and Aluminum Imports in the Oval Office of the White House.

Updated 9 hours ago

President Donald Trump's tough talk about tariffs has generated more jitters than justification from business leaders and economic pundits, who are duly concerned over the likelihood of a trade war. Stirring the pot further was Mr. Trump's move to provide temporary exemptions for Canada and Mexico. An administration adviser told Fox Business that a rollout could come in about 15 to 30 days. Observers of the economy say Team Trump should have been more cautious before pulling the pin on this trade grenade.

“We're going to be very fair, we're going to be very flexible but we're going to protect the American worker as I said I would do in my campaign.”

President Donald Trump

“We urge you to reconsider the idea of broad tariffs to avoid unintended negative consequences to the U.S. economy and its workers.”

A letter sent to Mr. Trump by 107 House Republicans

“He's already indicated a degree of flexibility, I think a very sensible, very balanced degree of flexibility. We're not trying to blow up the world.”

Wilbur Ross

Commerce secretary

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me