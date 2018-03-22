Dan K. Thomasson: Colleges' first obligation is to safety

WASHINGTON

There was a time when America's colleges and universities considered free speech protected as long it didn't involve inciting a riot or shouting “fire!” in a crowded theater or such. No longer is that true, it seems.

A disruption over Nazi Richard Spencer's appearance at Michigan State University was clear enough evidence that there is a new tolerance for irrational rhetoric afoot on campus. Even when it is clear that such rhetoric will or might lead to violence, administrators are reluctant to deny even the most dangerous speech because they are concerned about diminishing the academy's legitimacy.

Well, so much for the idea that free thought fares better in a nonviolent atmosphere. The Free Speech Movement of the 1960s proved that far more was accomplished by peaceful sit-ins and marches than by militant activity.

But what about the notion of free access to free spaces — the soapbox on the corner? Fine, but even Hyde Park has its limits. Smashing the heads of those who agree with the speaker or vice versa doesn't really occur at that iconic site of British free speech.

The resurgence of anger among younger white male Americans is rooted in a feeling of social displacement supported at times by the current presidential administration. On the other side, fascism is the most hateful and obnoxious of political movements, one that infuriates any rational human being and pushes him or her toward violent extremes. The minute a Spencer appearance is announced, the wheels of angst begin grinding toward mayhem. The connection of the word “Nazi” to the Holocaust so enrages us that we want to take extreme action against anyone who would find an ounce of nobility in promoting its concepts.

Still, there are despicable ignoramuses who believe they have the same rights to argue such putrid garbage as those who freely rebut it from the academic stage.

Now, here's the crunch: That might not be the case if they weren't yelling “fire!” in the crowded theater, which the white supremacists certainly are — and they know it.

College and university presidents these days are hired for their money-raising skills; academic decisions are mainly in the hands of deans and vice presidents. Yet in the end, if things go wrong, the blame is tied to the school's chief executive.

A long time ago, the U.S. Supreme Court gave us the way out. It said there are such things as “fighting words” and applied to the Constitution the restriction of inciting to overthrow the government or panicking an audience, resulting in dire consequences, by shouting “fire!” when there isn't one. So, a college president or another top administrator has plenty of leeway to deny what he or she feels is a clear or present danger to the school and its students.

For nearly every cause, there are venues where the message can be disseminated more safely than on campus, where anger is always quick to ignite. Colleges are vulnerable exactly because they believe it is their duty to expand knowledge everywhere and at whatever cost.

Michigan State officials knew and warned there might be disruption and violence. Fortunately, there were no fatalities in the fights that broke out. But the school should have just said “no” to Spencer. Its first obligation is always to the students and the institution.

Dan K. Thomasson is an op-ed columnist for Tribune News Service and a former vice president of Scripps Howard Newspapers.