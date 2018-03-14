Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Featured Commentary

Quotables: Enhancing schools' sense of security

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Public school security has been a hot topic since the Feb. 14 shooting at a Parkland, Fla., high school that killed 17 people. That tragedy and the rash of threats that have followed in schools across Southwestern Pennsylvania have drawn attention to Pennsylvania's Office of Safe Schools, within the Department of Education, which advances policies and provides grant sources for schools to hire security. And, indeed, schools are benefiting from those grants, which have been used to pay for police and security personnel. No less important is keeping open the channels of communication among school staff, students and parents to stem acts of violence.

“We have been blessed that these have been covered almost completely, if not fully funded.”

Matt Curci

Apollo-Ridge superintendent, referring to state funding for a patrol officer

“We believe the police do reduce violence in the schools. Our district police officers and school district security have a tremendous partnership with the local police departments. The local police constantly patrol our school grounds and check on the schools to create a positive relationship with the staff and students.”

Michael Bjalobok

Highlands superintendent

“We were not successful in securing any grants for 2017-18 (but) will continue to pursue future grants.”

Shannon Wagner

Burrell superintendent, who says the district utilizes the services of local police to secure its buildings

