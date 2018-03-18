Quotables: Body cameras focus on better police-community relations
“As soon as possible,” police throughout Pittsburgh will have an added piece of equipment: body cameras. The program that started last year with about 150 officers, including members of the bicycle patrols, will be extended department-wide with more than 600 cameras. It's an added measure that advances public-police relations when that relationship, at times, has been strained. Clearing the way for the cameras, Pennsylvania lawmakers last year amended the state's wiretap law that prohibited filming inside private residences without the owners' permission. Here's to keeping the focus on better police-community relations. Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert has made clear the importance of the cameras.
“We have on hand probably over 600 cameras. But this is not something like, ‘OK, we're handing out 600 cameras to people.' They've got to be rolled out, and there are a lot of logistics involved.”
“Anybody that's in uniform will be wearing one”
“It protects the officer and it protects the public outside. It keeps everybody accountable. I think it's a good thing.”