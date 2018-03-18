Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

Quotables: Body cameras focus on better police-community relations

Tribune-Review | Sunday, March 18, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

“As soon as possible,” police throughout Pittsburgh will have an added piece of equipment: body cameras. The program that started last year with about 150 officers, including members of the bicycle patrols, will be extended department-wide with more than 600 cameras. It's an added measure that advances public-police relations when that relationship, at times, has been strained. Clearing the way for the cameras, Pennsylvania lawmakers last year amended the state's wiretap law that prohibited filming inside private residences without the owners' permission. Here's to keeping the focus on better police-community relations. Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert has made clear the importance of the cameras.

“We have on hand probably over 600 cameras. But this is not something like, ‘OK, we're handing out 600 cameras to people.' They've got to be rolled out, and there are a lot of logistics involved.”

“Anybody that's in uniform will be wearing one”

“It protects the officer and it protects the public outside. It keeps everybody accountable. I think it's a good thing.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me