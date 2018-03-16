John Stossel: Trump's economic absurdity

Maybe Donald Trump is such a powerful communicator and pot-stirrer that other countries, embarrassed by their own trade barriers, will eliminate them. If that would happen, I would thank him for doing a wonderful thing. Genuine free trade would be a recipe for wonderful economic growth.

But I fear the opposite: a trade war and stagnation — because much of what Trump and his followers say is economically absurd.

“(If) you don't have steel, you don't have a country!” he announced. Lots of things are essential to America — and international trade is the best way to make sure we have them. When a storm blocks Midwest roads, we get supplies from Canada, Mexico, even China. Why add roadblocks? Steel is important, but “the choice isn't between producing 100 percent of our steel (and having a country) or producing no steel (and presumably losing our country),” writes Veronique de Rugy of the Mercatus Center.

Today, most steel we use is made in America. Most imports come from friendly places like Canada and Europe, just 3 percent from China. Still, insists Trump, “Nearly two-thirds of American raw steel companies have gone out of business!”

There's been consolidation. But so what? For 30 years, American steel production has stayed about the same. Profits rose from $714 million in 2016 to $2.8 billion last year. And the industry added nearly 8,000 jobs.

Trump says, “Our factories were left to rot and to rust all over the place. Thriving communities turned into ghost towns. You guys know that, right?” No. Few American communities became ghost towns. More boomed because of cheap imports.

It's sad when a steelworker loses work, but for every steelworker, 40 Americans work in industries that use steel. They, and we, benefit from lower prices.

Trump touts the handful of companies benefiting from his tariffs. Great. But now we'll get a feeding frenzy of businesses competing to catch Trump's ear. Your company had better pay lobbyists.

Economies thrive when there are clear rules that everyone understands. Now we've got “The Art of the Deal,” one company and country at a time. Trump the developer liked to make special deals, but when presidents do that, it's crony capitalism. You get the deal if you know the right people. That's what kept most of Africa and South America poor.

But Trump thinks trade itself makes us poorer: “We lose ... on trade. Every year $800 billion.” Actually, last year's trade deficit with China was $375 billion. But all a trade deficit shows is that a country sells us more than we sell them. We get the better of that deal. They get excess dollar bills, but we get stuff.

Real problems are imbalances like next year's $1 trillion federal budget deficit. That will bankrupt us. Trade deficits are trivial. You run one with your supermarket. Do you worry because you bought more from them than they bought from you? No. The free market sorts it out.

Political figures like Trump shouldn't decide what we're allowed to buy. If they understood markets, they'd know enough to stay out of the way.

John Stossel is author of “No They Can't! Why Government Fails — But Individuals Succeed.”