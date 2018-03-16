Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

John Stossel: Trump's economic absurdity

John Stossel | Friday, March 16, 2018, 8:57 p.m.
Laborers work in the steel market in Yichang in central China's Hubei province in August 2016.. China says it 'firmly opposes' U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff increase for imported steel and aluminum but gave no indication whether Beijing might impose its own measures in response. A government statement issued March 9 accused Trump of damaging the global trading system. (Chinatopix Via AP, File)
Laborers work in the steel market in Yichang in central China's Hubei province in August 2016.. China says it 'firmly opposes' U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff increase for imported steel and aluminum but gave no indication whether Beijing might impose its own measures in response. A government statement issued March 9 accused Trump of damaging the global trading system. (Chinatopix Via AP, File)

Updated 7 hours ago

Maybe Donald Trump is such a powerful communicator and pot-stirrer that other countries, embarrassed by their own trade barriers, will eliminate them. If that would happen, I would thank him for doing a wonderful thing. Genuine free trade would be a recipe for wonderful economic growth.

But I fear the opposite: a trade war and stagnation — because much of what Trump and his followers say is economically absurd.

“(If) you don't have steel, you don't have a country!” he announced. Lots of things are essential to America — and international trade is the best way to make sure we have them. When a storm blocks Midwest roads, we get supplies from Canada, Mexico, even China. Why add roadblocks? Steel is important, but “the choice isn't between producing 100 percent of our steel (and having a country) or producing no steel (and presumably losing our country),” writes Veronique de Rugy of the Mercatus Center.

Today, most steel we use is made in America. Most imports come from friendly places like Canada and Europe, just 3 percent from China. Still, insists Trump, “Nearly two-thirds of American raw steel companies have gone out of business!”

There's been consolidation. But so what? For 30 years, American steel production has stayed about the same. Profits rose from $714 million in 2016 to $2.8 billion last year. And the industry added nearly 8,000 jobs.

Trump says, “Our factories were left to rot and to rust all over the place. Thriving communities turned into ghost towns. You guys know that, right?” No. Few American communities became ghost towns. More boomed because of cheap imports.

It's sad when a steelworker loses work, but for every steelworker, 40 Americans work in industries that use steel. They, and we, benefit from lower prices.

Trump touts the handful of companies benefiting from his tariffs. Great. But now we'll get a feeding frenzy of businesses competing to catch Trump's ear. Your company had better pay lobbyists.

Economies thrive when there are clear rules that everyone understands. Now we've got “The Art of the Deal,” one company and country at a time. Trump the developer liked to make special deals, but when presidents do that, it's crony capitalism. You get the deal if you know the right people. That's what kept most of Africa and South America poor.

But Trump thinks trade itself makes us poorer: “We lose ... on trade. Every year $800 billion.” Actually, last year's trade deficit with China was $375 billion. But all a trade deficit shows is that a country sells us more than we sell them. We get the better of that deal. They get excess dollar bills, but we get stuff.

Real problems are imbalances like next year's $1 trillion federal budget deficit. That will bankrupt us. Trade deficits are trivial. You run one with your supermarket. Do you worry because you bought more from them than they bought from you? No. The free market sorts it out.

Political figures like Trump shouldn't decide what we're allowed to buy. If they understood markets, they'd know enough to stay out of the way.

John Stossel is author of “No They Can't! Why Government Fails — But Individuals Succeed.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me