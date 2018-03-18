Sonny Bunch: Man who checked out of news cycle might be on to something

The New York Times recently profiled Erik Hagerman, a well-off former Nike executive who has retreated to a pig farm in Ohio and engaged in a total news blackout. He doesn't do social media or read newspapers, and literally listens to white noise in coffee shops to avoid overhearing jabber about the Trump administration's latest outrages. Instead of getting agitated about politics, he's restoring land denuded by a mine.

People were upset about Hagerman's choice, decrying his privilege, his retreat in the face of incipient fascism, yadda yadda yadda. As someone in the news business, I too am somewhat vexed by his choice. But I have to be honest: I also kind of envy him.

There's something to be said for unplugging in a real and systematic way. Manically scrolling through social media has a noted negative impact on your well-being: A study published in the Harvard Business Review last year found heavy users of Facebook felt worse physically, mentally and in terms of “life satisfaction.”

Smartphones are destroying our attention spans. Twitter's retweet function allows for the quick spread and total dominance of “fake news.” Social media are wrecking an entire generation's sleep patterns. Their use increases rates of depression.

The Times' Farhad Manjoo tried getting rid of social media recently, writing that he ditched Twitter for newsgathering and instead got all of his reporting through dead-tree newspapers. His sense of the Parkland shooting is instructive: “There was a lot I was glad to miss. For instance, I didn't see the false claims — possibly amplified by propaganda bots — that the killer was a leftist, an anarchist, a member of ISIS and perhaps just one of multiple shooters. I missed the Fox News report tying him to Syrian resistance groups even before his name had been released. I also didn't see the claim circulated by many news outlets ... that the massacre had been the 18th school shooting of the year, which wasn't true.”

Repeated exposure to bad news also can be habit-forming. CNN's AJ Willingham reported in 2016 story that people with PTSD-like symptoms from seeing bad news “may engage in obsessive consumption, such as watching and re-watching a traumatic video long after its message has been absorbed. ... (T)hose who are especially affected may isolate themselves, change their routines, make decisions based out of fear — essentially all of the things we are taught not to do when dealing with terrorism and other threats.”

Hagerman strikes me as understanding what sort of person he is. Checking out of the day-to-day news cycle entirely may be somewhat extreme, but it's not particularly unreasonable: There simply isn't much the ordinary reader can do to impact the day's news, for better or worse. And Hagerman, by working to restore 45 acres of woods and lake, is improving the world.

We can't all shut off the news and spend a fortune on land, of course. But getting angry about someone who refuses to get angry strikes me as a rather magnificent confirmation of the wisdom of his choice.

Sonny Bunch is the executive editor of, and film critic for, the Washington Free Beacon.